CTDOT Awarded Grant to Modernize CTtransit Bus Facility

Gov. Ned Lamont, together with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Sen. Chris Murphy and Congressman Jim Himes, says the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has been awarded a $6.7 million federal grant to modernize the CTtransit bus facility in Stamford by providing accommodations for battery-electric buses, which will soon be used on the system.

The grant comes from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Buses and Bus Facilities Program.

“Connecticut’s public transit system is long overdue for a modernization, and this grant will help in our transition to an electric bus fleet on the CTtransit system, which will provide both environmental and economic benefits to the region,” says Lamont.

The grant will be used to upgrade the infrastructure at the CTtransit Stamford bus facility to handle battery-electric buses. Electric buses are currently on order and were funded through Connecticut’s share of the 2018 Volkswagen emissions settlement, along with FTA Section 5307 funds (80% federal, 20% state). Twelve buses are being purchased for operation in the New Haven and Stamford service areas.

The Stamford facility improvements include upgrades to the building’s HVAC system, electrical upgrades to handle increased loads, upgrades to fire suppression systems and LED lighting upgrades. These improvements will retrofit the existing bus garage to accommodate the unique needs of the new electric buses.

“Clean, green energy bus transportation reduces pollution and global warming,” says Blumenthal.

“These federal funds will help spur much-needed upgrades and repairs for the existing fleet, and pay for new electric buses. Benefiting our environment and the economy, Connecticut is one step closer to making eco-friendly the go-to public transportation option for all residents,” he adds.