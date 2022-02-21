Cox Automotive Mobility Takes Care of Lion Electric Customers with Rapid Mobile Support

The Lion Electric Co. has entered into an agreement with Cox Automotive Mobility to provide rapid response service to Lion customers throughout the United States. The partnership comes following a successful pilot program between the two companies that began in 2021.

The agreement gives Lion customers access to Cox Automotive Mobility’s 25 maintenance service centers, more than 1,000 technicians and nearly 800 mobile service trucks in the field, providing more options for convenient, on-demand support. Fleet services provided by Cox Automotive Mobility will help to augment the customer support already provided through Lion’s network of Experience Centers, which serve as local hubs for maintenance, distribution, training and education on electrification. Lion will provide Cox Automotive Mobility’s technicians with in-depth training on its products, including maintenance of high-voltage systems.

“Lion’s customer base continues to grow throughout the U.S. as medium- and heavy-duty electrification continues to accelerate,” says Marc-Andre Page, vice president of commercial operations at Lion Electric. “It is therefore important that we expand our customer support network to provide our customers with more options and conveniences, and give them the best experience possible. Lion has always been dedicated to providing our valued customers with the best service possible.”

“We are very excited to have an industry leader like Lion put its trust in Cox Automotive Mobility and welcome the opportunity to work with electric fleets and expand the skillsets of our technicians,” states Terry Rivers, VP of maintenance technical training at Cox Automotive Mobility. “With more and more truck and bus fleets converting to electric, hands-on expertise is valuable for our technicians so that we can remain at the forefront of mobility.”