Cox Automotive, Georgia Power Partner to Complete EV Charging Installation

Cox Automotive Mobility’s Pivet Atlanta facility, located between downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, has completed one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) charging single property installations in the southeast in collaboration with Georgia Power and EV charging network provider ChargePoint.

The smart technology project, which includes the installation of 20 Level 2 fleet chargers, six fleet DC fast-chargers and six public DC fast-chargers, fills a critical need for charging access in South Metro Atlanta.

“The EV powertrain will be central in tomorrow’s autonomous, connected, electric and shared (ACES) future and the anticipated growth of high-utilization commercial fleets,” says Alex Fraser, associate vice president at Pivet of Cox Automotive Mobility.

“Thanks to partners like Georgia Power, ChargePoint and the city of Atlanta, we’re building the infrastructure necessary to power the electrified fleet future, which has been a key focus area for our team since opening Pivet Atlanta last year,” he adds.

The turnkey design and build of the installation delivered by Georgia Power’s utility services is intended to primarily support fleet electrification, including but not limited to powering the Lyft Express Drive program currently operated out of Pivet Atlanta.

The facility will also serve other fleets and OEMs in search of a charging solution on the city’s south side. The charging stations manufactured by ChargePoint have been set up on a time-of-use rate to provide low cost of fueling during off-peak hours. In addition, through ChargePoint’s vertically integrated cloud network services, Pivet Atlanta will be able to monitor and collect detailed data on charging sessions and station usage, helping gain a more comprehensive view of the charging needs and requirements of the users. This will also help track the need for further growth.

In addition to handling today’s charging needs, capacity has been built into Georgia Power’s electric design for the anticipated EV expansion in the coming years. This includes the installation of DC fast-chargers that can be combined to provide 125 kW high-output charging for the larger batteries of the future. Parking spaces at the Pivet Atlanta facility have also been designed to accommodate larger commercial fleet vehicles, such as electric delivery vans and trucks.

Photo: An EV Bolt charging at Pivet Atlanta