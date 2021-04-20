Consumers Energy Unveils Plans to Expand Michigan Access to Fast-Charging

Over the next three years, Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, says it plans to help 200 fast-charging locations – and over 2,000 chargers at homes and businesses – start powering electric vehicles (EVs) across Michigan. Already, fast-charging stations are in place in 24 locations reaching 250 miles north to south in the state.

“Our country’s auto industry was born right here in Michigan,” says Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, vice president of customer experience at Consumers Energy. “Consumers Energy is excited to charge the next generation of transportation in our home state and help Michigan transition into a clean automotive future. Fast-charging means EV owners can power their vehicles wherever they travel across Michigan – their options are growing by the day.”

Consumers Energy launched its PowerMIDrive program less than two years ago. Since then, it has provided over 600 rebates for home, business and public charging stations that make EV ownership convenient and affordable. These rebates include 24 fast-charging locations, which can fully power a vehicle’s battery in less than an hour. There were only four as recently as last summer, and another dozen should start operating in the next six months.

Additionally, a coalition of Midwest energy providers – including Consumers Energy – recently committed to long-range EV charging expanded to 10 companies. EV owners will have a fast-charging network to fully power the 1,300-mile drive from Mackinac City to the Colorado border.

Photo: Consumers Energy’s PowerMIDrive web page