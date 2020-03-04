Construction Complete on Indiana’s Largest RNG Plant

Kinetrex Energy, an inter-state liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, EDL, a global producer of sustainable distributed energy, and South Side Landfill, a privately owned business and the only Subtitle D, municipal solid waste (MSW) landfill in Indianapolis, say the construction of the Indy High BTU plant has been completed.

The plant, which will be fully operational March 20, 2020, will convert landfill methane gas into approximately 8 million gallons of renewable natural gas (RNG) each year, and in the process, reduce greenhouse gas air emissions in Central Indiana, develop a local renewable resource and lower fuel costs. Indy High BTU is the largest RNG plant in Indiana.

The decomposition of organic landfill material creates methane, a potent greenhouse gas if released into the atmosphere. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, methane is 28 times stronger than carbon dioxide.

“This is an exciting day for our city. We are pleased to see Kinetrex Energy, a homegrown-Indianapolis company, spearheading the effort to provide cleaner, renewable fuel for transportation across the Midwest,” says Joe Hogsett, Mayor of Indianapolis.

With construction now complete, Indy High BTU will begin supplying Kinetrex Energy with RNG, which Kinetrex will turn into LNG and sell to Midwest transportation fleets. Kinetrex recently signed a six-year agreement with UPS to supply the global shipping company with up to 52.5 million gallons of LNG for its Class 8, LNG-powered fleets in Chicago, Toledo, Columbus, St. Louis and Indianapolis. LNG engines have 90% lower emissions than the cleanest diesel.

EDL owns and operates a portfolio of 99 power stations in Australia, North America and Europe. From innovative renewable operations to clean and remote energy expertise, EDL delivers solutions to a diverse range of customers around the world, notes the company.

South Side Landfill provides a range of waste management services to residential, small business and construction customers, as well as large commercial and industrial customers, in all of Central Indiana. The facility was designed and constructed to meet or exceed all state and federal requirements.

Photo: South Side Landfill