Consortium Will Deliver 252 Zero-Emission Buses for Scotland

An innovative bus industry consortium will deliver 252 new zero-emission buses and coaches to Scotland’s roads, backed by Scottish government investment, according to that nation’s First Minister John Swinney.

Grant funding of 41.7 million pounds will support eight operators, led by electric vehicle fleet specialist Zenobē, to deliver the buses along with a Scotland-wide charging network for use by all buses, coaches and heavy-goods vehicles (HGVs).

The investment completes the second and final round of subsidy from the Scottish Zero Emission Bus Challenge Fund (ScotZEB 2). This fund brings together businesses from across the bus, energy and financial sectors, and builds upon 113 million pounds the Scottish government has already invested in zero-emission buses and supporting infrastructure.

“Supporting zero-carbon buses as a sustainable means of public transport across Scotland will connect communities and open up new economic and social opportunities,” says Swinney. “This investment will deliver 100 new inter-city bus routes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 600,000 tonnes over the lifetime of the fleet by encouraging more people to swap the car for efficient public transport, which is crucial to reaching net zero by 2045.

“Every pound from the Scottish government will leverage 3.20 pounds of private sector investment — demonstrating that our shared decarbonization goals can be met by working together when it comes to removing carbon emissions from our bus and coach fleets,” adds Swinney.

“We look forward to delivering an additional 252 vehicles and associated charging infrastructure with our consortium partners,” says Steven Meersman, co-founder and director of Zenobē. “This is on top of our existing 110 vehicles in Scotland and alongside our 750-million-pound commitment to battery energy storage systems in the region.

“The consortium brings together family-owned coach companies, well established bus operators, an innovative electric bus start-up and the NHS (National Health Service), showing how private capital can help public funding go the extra mile,” adds Meersman.

Consortium members include Ember, NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Premier Coaches, McGills Buses, Stagecoach, Hairy Haggis Tours, Maynes Coaches and D&E Coaches.

Photo credit