Companies Showcase Hydrogen Fuel Cell Refuse Truck at Clean Energy Event

Hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer Hyzon, along with refuse truck body manufacturer New Way Trucks and sustainable waste management company Recology, recently showcased North America’s first hydrogen fuel cell electric refuse truck for U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Undersecretary for Infrastructure David Crane, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla.

The vehicle display was part of a landmark clean energy event hosted by the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES) to celebrate the official award of a $12.6 billion investment to create a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub in California.

“Hydrogen is the Swiss army knife of energy sources, and that’s critically important,” says Crane. “The best, most durable use of hydrogen is for heavy-duty transportation. Today’s event is a thrill for all of us in the Department of Energy and for everyone in the hydrogen space.”

“I’m proud to be here with so many great partners,” says Newsom. “This is part of the most significant economic and industrial policy in our lifetime. It’s not just about growth, it’s about inclusion.”

“Today, we see not only North America’s first hydrogen-powered refuse truck, but also the critical role government plays in making these innovations a reality,” adds Parker Meeks, Hyzon CEO. “When government steps up, the private sector responds, and today is proof of that. ARCHES’ massive commitment demonstrates how public investment can drive private sector action, accelerating our ability to scale decarbonization efforts now.”

Backed by $1.2 billion in federal funding and $11.4 billion in public and private investments, ARCHES is spearheading one of the most ambitious hydrogen infrastructure projects in the U.S. Under the agreement, ARCHES plans to facilitate a network of clean, renewable hydrogen production sites, including 60 heavy-duty fueling stations and 165 miles of open-access pipelines, to enable the decarbonization of more than 5,000 fuel cell electric trucks.

This includes the fuel cell electric refuse collection truck built in partnership between Hyzon and New Way, which is in its first customer trial with Recology. The three companies’ collaboration begins the decarbonization of one of the most demanding industries and makes hydrogen fuel cell electric refuse collection a reality for North America.

With about 140,000 refuse trucks currently operating across the U.S., this demonstration signals a critical shift toward zero-emission solutions in a challenging application. Hyzon’s expertise is central to the creation of the clean energy refuse truck, which integrates high-performance hydrogen fuel cell systems to power demanding urban operations, offering environmental benefits and operational efficiency.

As one of seven hydrogen hubs across the nation that the DOE has selected for investment, ARCHES is projected to create 220,000 direct jobs, including 130,000 in construction and 90,000 permanent positions.