Colorado Adds First Electric School Bus to its Fleet

Colorado is the latest state to add a zero-emissions school bus to its fleet. Blue Bird Corp., a provider of electric-powered school buses, delivered the state’s first electric school bus to the Boulder Valley School District (BVSD).

“By adding Blue Bird’s electric bus to our fleet, the BVSD is prioritizing and improving the health of our students and drivers, as well as investing in our community’s future,” says Dr. Rob Anderson, superintendent of BVSD. “It’s our job to ensure our students have the opportunity to succeed – starting with a clean, safe ride to school.”

The school district’s Blue Bird electric school bus prioritizes easy maintenance because it does not require typical oil changes, fuel or air filters, transmission service or additional fluids. It only requires coolant, allowing the transportation department to achieve savings in their budget.

An ALT Fuels Colorado grant helped cover the cost of the school district’s electric school bus, as well as a level two charging station. Maintenance for the electric bus is supported by multiple service centers in Colorado with trained experts.

