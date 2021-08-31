Collins Bus, Lightning eMotors Go Back to School with Electric Buses

REV Group Inc.’s Collins Bus subsidiary, a Type A school bus manufacturer, and Lightning eMotors, a provider of all-electric powertrains and commercial vehicles, have partnered to manufacture and deploy zero-emission, all-electric Type A school buses.

The all-electric Type A school buses each will have a gross vehicle weight of 14,500 pounds and will feature state-of-the-art NMC batteries using battery thermal management and safety systems. The buses will support both Level 2 AC charging and Level 3 DC fast charging, with integrated vehicle-to-grid capabilities. Other features will include a modern digital-dash display, hill-hold functionality for safety, advanced telematics, analytics, and a mobile app for drivers and fleet managers.

The first batch of all-electric Collins school buses leveraging Lightning’s EV technology is already in production, with buses expected to be delivered to dealerships and school districts this fall.

“School districts across the U.S. and Canada are eager to introduce zero-emission electric buses,” says Brian Perry, president of REV Commercial Segment. “In addition to being clean, green and sustainable, electric school buses are quiet, efficient and much less expensive to maintain. We’re pleased to be working with Lightning eMotors to provide districts with the all-electric buses their students, drivers and communities want.”

“Collins has decades of bus manufacturing experience and is a long-standing leader in Class A school buses, with a well-established and loyal dealer network and customer base,” states Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. “We are thrilled that they have selected us to be their EV technology partner. There are nearly half a million school buses in the U.S. that are sitting at peak electric times available to put energy back on the grid, making student transportation a key part in reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Collins’ leadership will be a strong catalyst for the market to move to all electric. Together, we are ready to bring zero-emission school buses to a neighborhood near you.”