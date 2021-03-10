Collins Delivers Connecticut’s First Type A All-Electric School Bus

Collins Bus, a manufacturer of Type A school buses and a subsidiary of REV Group Inc., has delivered the first Type A all-electric school bus to Connecticut, the first-ever in the state.

At the end of 2020, Collins also took orders for 11 Type A all-electric school buses from California, New York and Arizona – and has already provided quotes for over 40 electric vehicle (EV) school buses in the first two months of the year.

Collins says its EV school buses are environmentally friendly and offer up to 85% operating and maintenance savings when compared to their internal combustion engine counterparts. They also provide an innovative structural design ensuring additional safety. The bus utilizes Motiv Power Systems Electric Powered Intelligent Chassis (EPIC), based on the Ford E-450 platform. The system’s commercially proven battery packs are validated by millions of real-world miles.

Transportation contributes to almost 30% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and is a major source of other air pollutants. Electric school buses eliminate emissions, providing cleaner air inside and outside the bus which is healthier for drivers, students and the neighborhoods they serve. Electric motors are quiet with fewer moving parts, allowing drivers to communicate more easily with students onboard the bus, creating an overall safer ride.

“For over 50 years, Collins has provided world-class safety and quality standards in school bus transportation,” says Chris Hiebert, vice president and general manager of Collins Bus. “With growing concern around GHG emissions, we are delighted to deliver innovative solutions in electric-powered buses to our customers.”

