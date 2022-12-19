Coastal Orders Mack LR Electric Refuse Vehicle to Add to Florida Fleet

Coastal Waste & Recycling has ordered Mack Trucks’ Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle, the first electric vehicle in its fleet, to help the company continue to lead sustainable innovation and adopt technologies that enable a greener future. The Mack LR Electric model will operate in Delray, Boca Raton and Pompano Beach, Fla. Coastal operates more than 450 vehicles, with more than half of them being Mack truck models. The LR Electric will be the first electric vehicle in Coastal’s fleet.

“It’s great to see that Mack’s longtime customer, Coastal Waste & Recycling, ordered a Mack LR Electric vehicle as its first electric truck,” states Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “The Mack LR Electric offers a quiet, zero-emissions collection vehicle that helps promote less fossil fuel dependence. We look forward to working with Coastal as they electrify their fleet.”

Brendon Pantano, CEO of Coastal, says he ordered a Mack LR Electric because of the company’s long-standing relationship with Mack and Mack’s reputation in the refuse industry.

“Being a third-generation garbageman, my earliest memories of trucks were always of Mack trucks,” Pantano explains. “Mack has always had a great reputation with the waste business, so they were the obvious OEM to partner with.”

The Mack LR Electric will operate in residential and some boutique commercial applications, with a goal of collecting from up to 600 stops. The LR Electric will be equipped with an automated side loader.

“It is clear the industry is heading in the direction of electric vehicles, so the faster we are able to socialize the idea with our front-line teams, the better,” Pantano adds. “We can use this first Mack LR Electric to learn and train our teams on what is to come, so that when they do become more prevalent in the market, we are ready for it.”

Nextran Truck Centers in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will provide service and support for Coastal Waste & Recycling.