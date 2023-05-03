CNG-Powered Mack Granite Available for Refuse and Recycling Fleets

Mack Trucks rolled out a compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered Mack Granite truck this week at the 2023 WasteExpo, presenting an option for refuse and recycling customers that want an alternative-fuel solution or that generate their own fuel.

The Mack Granite CNG model features a 320 hp Cummins L9N engine paired with an Allison 4500 fully automatic six-speed transmission. It is available only as an axle-back model and features the new, more modern fascia with an updated chrome grille and self-heating LED headlamps.

“Mack Trucks is known for producing customized trucks that meet the exacting needs of our customers,” says Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “The CNG Granite model is a perfect example of our capabilities. Our waste customers asked for a CNG-powered Granite, and working with Cummins, we delivered a solution that offers the durability, reliability and comfort for which Mack Trucks is known.”