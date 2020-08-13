CMD Corp. Selects Daul as Director of R&D

Tom Daul has been selected as the director of R&D for equipment designer and manufacturer, CMD Corp. In this leadership position, Daul will meet ambitious strategic goals for identifying and developing value-rich technology for CMD equipment and service offerings.

Tom comes to CMD with extensive R&D capital equipment experience. He most recently worked 13 years as the R&D manager of the converting platform for Georgia-Pacific. Prior to that, he had 20 years for PCMC, starting in design and later manager of R&D. In his role, Daul will work closely with the project managers, sales teams and marketing teams.

“I am excited by this opportunity to use my knowledge and experience on successful R&D projects to guide CMD’s technology development to deliver greater value to our customers,” says Daul, noting that his focus will be on the rapid development of converting technologies for bag and pouch equipment.

CMD designs and manufactures high-performance equipment for the plastic converting and flexible packaging industry, including pre-made pouch machines for medical and food packaging, bag and film converting lines for retail branded trash bags, and bags for institutional and industrial applications. The firm also manufactures and services compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station equipment.

Photo: Tom Daul