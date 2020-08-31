CMD Promotes Chris White

CMD Corp. has promoted Chris White to vice president of product development, engineering and technical services. In this leadership position, White will meet strategic goals for innovation, technology and service for the company.

In his 20 years with CMD, White has earned progressive promotions and responsibilities. Hired as a mechanical engineer in 2000, he advanced to project manager in 2006. He has contributed to project success and product development for bag and pouch converting equipment, automation and custom projects. Prior to joining CMD, he gained experience in the printing and paper industries.

“I welcome the opportunity to lead our strong technical team through continued growth and diversification efforts for CMD,” says White, noting that his focus will be on customer support and advancing technologies.

CMD designs and manufactures high-performance equipment for the plastic converting and flexible packaging industry, including pre-made pouch machines for medical and food packaging, bag and film converting lines for retail branded trash bags, and bags for institutional and industrial applications. The firm also manufactures and services compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station equipment.

Photo: Chris White