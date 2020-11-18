Clean Transportation Businesses Launch ZETA Coalition

Twenty-eight businesses have launched the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), a new organization advocating for national policies that will enable 100% electric vehicle (EV) sales throughout the light-, medium- and heavy-duty sectors by 2030.

ZETA is the first industry coalition of its kind calling for an accelerated transition to EVs, which will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs, secure U.S. global EV manufacturing, dramatically improve public health and significantly reduce carbon pollution.

“For the first time in a generation, transportation is the leading emitter of U.S. carbon emissions,” says Joe Britton, executive director of ZETA. “By embracing EVs, federal policymakers can help drive innovation, create hundreds of thousands of new jobs and improve air quality and public health. ZETA’s formation recognizes a pivotal moment for national leadership and reflects the will of the growing clean transportation sector.”

Specifically, ZETA is calling for five key policy pillars that can put the U.S. on the pathway to full EV adoption by 2030:

1. Outcome-driven consumer EV incentives. Point-of-sale consumer incentives drive adoption, provide cost reductions and achieve real results in pushing transportation electrification

2. Emissions / performance standards enabling full electrification by 2030. Emission targets are a key piece of protecting public health and sending the correct market signals to support and accelerate the transition to zero-emission transportation

3. Infrastructure investments. Strong federal charging infrastructure investments will drive the electric transportation transition and ensure that the U.S. focuses on a clean recovery

4. Domestic manufacturing. We should not only accelerate U.S. transportation electrification but also work to ensure that we secure domestic economic growth in EV manufacturing. Federal policies must encourage job creation and economic activity across the entire EV supply chain and lifecycle – from critical materials to vehicles

5. Federal leadership and cooperation with sub-national entities. Federal support should invest in research and development, provide an aligned vision for electrification and ensure local leaders are empowered with the expertise and resources to support full vehicle electrification

The ZETA Education Fund, an affiliated group focused on educating the public on the environmental and social benefits and opportunities associated with broad EV adoption, will launch concurrently.

Photo: ZETA’s landing page