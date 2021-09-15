Clean Motion Offers Electric Delivery Van That Charges Itself

The Swedish electric vehicle (EV) company Clean Motion presents Re:volt, a compact, strong and modular delivery van developed to meet the demand for sustainable last-mile transports in cities. The new solar panel roof makes it energy-efficient enough to eliminate the need for charging when the sun is up. The start of production is planned for the fall of 2022.

Re:volt’s clean, functional and modular construction design means that the vehicle can be easily configured according to the customer’s wishes. The range will be up to 400 km with 100 km per day just from the sun with the solar panel roof.

“We are not alone in integrating solar panels into vehicles,” says Göran Folkesson, CEO of Clean Motion. “What is unique is the energy efficiency of our vehicles, which means that the solar roof can make them self-sufficient in energy. It also means that with only 40 kg of batteries we can offer a range of 280 km, which will suit northern latitudes where the sun is not a reliable energy source.”

“The market for environmentally friendly last-mile deliveries is huge and rapidly growing, but the range of vehicles that can really replace the old fossil fueled vans is not that exciting. With Re:volt, we want to change the image of what a small electric vehicle can do – and start a green revolution in city deliveries,” adds Folkesson.

Re:volt will start rolling out at the end of 2022. Right now, they are looking for companies with diversified transport needs that want to be involved and to adapt the last details of the platform. The goal is to create a comprehensive customer offering for the European transport market. As with Zbee, the plan is to offer Re:volt for local licensed manufacturing in emerging markets globally.