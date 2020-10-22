Clean Fuels Michigan Names New Executive Director

Clean Fuels Michigan (CFM) says Jane McCurry has assumed the role of executive director, succeeding former director Mike Alaimo.

CFM is a statewide non-profit organization comprised of businesses and other industry stakeholders dedicated to growing a high-tech, clean transportation industry in Michigan. They will be looking to McCurry for leadership and will hone in on her industry knowledge in order to advance the organization’s priorities.

“McCurry brings valuable alternative fuel vehicle industry experience combined with excellent leadership skills,” says Tom Van Heeke, policy lead at General Motors. “These assets and many more will make her an excellent addition to Clean Fuels Michigan. I am looking forward to working with Jane and am excited to see where she will take our organization.”

Prior to her role with CFM, McCurry was the electric vehicles program manager at RENEW Wisconsin, where she started and led the organization’s electric vehicles programming and policy efforts. McCurry also served as the executive director of Wisconsin Microfinance for two years, and now sits on the board of directors.

“It’s an exciting time to be focusing on the clean transportation industry,” says McCurry. “Alternative fuels have so many benefits, from job creation to reduced air pollution. As Michigan looks toward the future of the transportation industry, I believe we are poised not only to benefit from this transition but to lead it.”

Photo: Jane McCurry