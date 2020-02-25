Clean Energy’s TouchPoint Enables Seamless Transition from Diesel to Natural Gas

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., a provider of natural gas fuel and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for transportation in the U.S. and Canada, says it has partnered with the Natural Gas Vehicle Institute (NGVi) to offer TouchPoint, a comprehensive customer care resource that ensures fleet managers, supervisors and technicians receive optimal training and support for a successful natural gas vehicle (NGV) launch and ongoing maintenance and operation.

TouchPoint is an extension of Clean Energy’s Zero Now, a program that makes the cost of leasing or purchasing a new natural gas heavy-duty truck equal to the price or even lower than that of the same truck equipped with a diesel engine. In addition, truck fleets financed or purchased through Zero Now are eligible to purchase Redeem renewable fuel with a fixed discount to diesel at a significant spread for the duration of the contract.

“Zero Now has made it affordable to switch from a diesel to a natural gas truck. With the introduction of TouchPoint we’re furthering our commitment by providing a complete toolbox for a smooth and efficient transition to clean, low-carbon natural gas fuel including training and maintenance,” says Chad Lindholm, vice president of Clean Energy.

There are six key elements to Clean Energy’s TouchPoint, beginning with Maintenance Management Orientation where appropriate fleet and dealer team members are introduced to the characteristics of natural gas engines, including maintenance requirements.

The next step, Heavy-Duty NGV Technician Training, is a comprehensive program that includes customized versions of NGVi’s Essentials and Safety Practices and Heavy-Duty NGV Maintenance and Diagnostics Training. This is followed by the New Vehicle Launch which brings together participants and channel partners to initiate vehicle deployment.

As time progresses, the program offers Monthly Check-Ins to answer technician questions and keep the lines of communication open about vehicle performance and maintenance best practices. Prior to the first oil change and valve adjustment an Initial Maintenance Interval Support meeting will be conducted to discuss any concerns regarding those activities.

The program continues with a Six-Month Performance Assessment to collect feedback, identify issues and gain an overall evaluation of the vehicles from a maintenance perspective. One year into the process there is an Annual Maintenance Review meeting to discuss fleet satisfaction and identify any maintenance or performance concerns.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a network of approximately 540 stations across North America that it owns or operates. Clean Energy builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) stations and delivers more CNG, LNG and RNG vehicle fuel than any other company in the U.S. Clean Energy sells Redeem RNG fuel and believes it is the cleanest transportation fuel commercially available, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70%. Clean Energy owns natural gas liquefaction facilities in California and Texas that produce LNG for the transportation and other markets, notes the company.

Photo: Clean Energy’s TouchPoint resource