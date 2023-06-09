Clean Energy Fuels Signs a Dozen Natural Gas Refueling, Maintenance Contracts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. recently completed a number of natural gas fuel deals with notable transit agencies and companies, including Liberty Coca-Cola, one of the country’s largest bottlers and distributors of Coke and other brands and serving the Northeast U.S.
Liberty Coca-Cola has signed a fueling contract with Clean Energy to power trucks in New York and Philadelphia with renewable natural gas (RNG).
“Liberty Coca-Cola strives to be the best corporate citizen we can be in the communities where we do business, and having a cleaner-operating and more sustainable fleet with RNG is a good way to that,” says Stanley Walker, distribution manager, Liberty Coca-Cola. “RNG reduces carbon emissions and improves air quality easily and cost-effectively.”
Long-time customer and an early adopter of RNG, the Big Blue Bus in Santa Monica, Calif., has signed a maintenance agreement for its fleet of 195 transit buses that fuels with an anticipated 7.5 million gallons of RNG.
In 2015, Big Blue Bus became one of the country’s first municipal transit agencies to convert its entire fleet to RNG. The agency transports 44,000 passengers daily across a 58-square-mile service area.
“Our longstanding partnership with Clean Energy helps us deliver on our mission to provide affordable and sustainable transportation, while creating healthier, more livable communities. Further, our adoption of renewable natural gas aligns with our strategic goal to implement a full zero-emissions fleet by 2030,” says Ed King, director, Santa Monica Department of Transportation.
In other deals:
- Electrolux North America has signed a fueling agreement for an estimated 200,000 gallons of RNG to be used by new trucks from a contracted carrier that will fuel at Clean Energy’s station in Ontario, Calif.;
- Recology, a waste management company, has inked new and extended RNG supply and maintenance contracts for an anticipated 800,000 and 6.5 million gallons, respectively. Recology stations in Gilroy, Brisbane and Davis, Calif., support more than 150 RNG trucks. Additionally, Recology has contracted Clean Energy to build a new RNG station in Snohomish, Wash., that is projected to fuel 30 trucks;
- Clean Energy has been contracted by Gold Coast Transit to maintain its station in Oxnard, Calif., which uses an estimated 4 million gallons of RNG for 82 transit buses;
- Channel Island Dairy Farms has signed a contract for an estimated 300,000 gallons of RNG for heavy-duty trucks operating in the Corcoran, Calif., area;
- The Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority has signed a maintenance agreement with Clean Energy for its Birmingham, Ala., station. The station is expected to use an anticipated 2 million gallons of fuel for 186 transit buses;
- The City of Tucson has signed a maintenance agreement with Clean Energy to support its fleet operations. The station uses an anticipated 2 million gallons of fuel to power 150 transit buses and refuse trucks;
- Valley Regional Transit in Boise, Idaho, has inked a maintenance agreement with Clean Energy. The station uses an expected 1.7 million gallons of fuel to power its fleet of 30 transit buses;
- Grand Canyon National Park has signed an agreement to maintain its refueling station, which is anticipated to provide 1.5 million gallons of fuel for 30 park shuttle buses;
- Sweeping Corporation of America, the nation’s largest power sweeping company, has signed a contract for a projected 250,000 gallons of fuel to power 78 trucks in Northern and Southern California;
- Campbell’s Trucking in Tacoma, Wash., has signed a fueling deal for an expected 300,000 gallons of fuel for 15 heavy-duty trucks.