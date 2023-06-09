Clean Energy Fuels Signs a Dozen Natural Gas Refueling, Maintenance Contracts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. recently completed a number of natural gas fuel deals with notable transit agencies and companies, including Liberty Coca-Cola, one of the country’s largest bottlers and distributors of Coke and other brands and serving the Northeast U.S.

Liberty Coca-Cola has signed a fueling contract with Clean Energy to power trucks in New York and Philadelphia with renewable natural gas (RNG).

“Liberty Coca-Cola strives to be the best corporate citizen we can be in the communities where we do business, and having a cleaner-operating and more sustainable fleet with RNG is a good way to that,” says Stanley Walker, distribution manager, Liberty Coca-Cola. “RNG reduces carbon emissions and improves air quality easily and cost-effectively.”

Long-time customer and an early adopter of RNG, the Big Blue Bus in Santa Monica, Calif., has signed a maintenance agreement for its fleet of 195 transit buses that fuels with an anticipated 7.5 million gallons of RNG.

In 2015, Big Blue Bus became one of the country’s first municipal transit agencies to convert its entire fleet to RNG. The agency transports 44,000 passengers daily across a 58-square-mile service area.

“Our longstanding partnership with Clean Energy helps us deliver on our mission to provide affordable and sustainable transportation, while creating healthier, more livable communities. Further, our adoption of renewable natural gas aligns with our strategic goal to implement a full zero-emissions fleet by 2030,” says Ed King, director, Santa Monica Department of Transportation.

In other deals: