Clean Energy Fuels Notches Wins in CNG, RNG Fleet Fueling

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. says it recently inked a number of new supply deals for renewable natural gas (RNG) fleet fuel, as well as signed several contracts for natural gas refueling operations, maintenance and construction.

“As fleet operators of large vehicles look at the entire alternative fuel landscape, RNG continues to rise to the top as they consider carbon reduction, ease in fueling, reliability and cost,” says Chad Lindholm, Clean Energy’s senior vice president for sales. “We continue to add new customers across all transportation sectors as they realize the benefits of RNG fueling.”

Some of the RNG deals include the following:

California Transportation Dynamics (CTD), Commerce, Calif.: Approximate 1.2 million gallons of RNG. CTD is migrating 40 diesel trucks to units powered by RNG.

National Ready Mixed Concrete, Encino, Calif.: An estimated 130,000 gallons of RNG to power 13 trucks.

The City of Claremont, Calif.: A multi-year fueling agreement to power 20 refuse trucks with an anticipated 400,000 gallons of RNG.

NGL Logistics, Gardena, Calif.: Added six new natural gas trucks to its fleet and will fuel with an expected 260,000 gallons of RNG.

Gen Logistics, the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach: A fueling contract for an anticipated 30,000 gallons of RNG to power new trucks.

Among other new business for Clean Energy:

Added a large new transit customer, Trinity Metro, which serves Fort Worth, Texas. The agreement is for operations and maintenance for 184 buses that will fuel with an expected 10.5 million gallons for the length of the contract.

A multi-year maintenance contract for another large new agency, Arlington Regional Transit, in Arlington, Va. ART’s station fuels 70 CNG buses an estimated 750,000 gallons annually.

Washington Metro Area Transit Authority has renewed an operations and maintenance contract for its two Washington, D.C., area CNG stations that fuel 480 transit buses with an expected four million gallons annually.

The City of Mesa, Ariz., has signed an operations and maintenance agreement for its refuse station, which fuels 72 solid waste trucks with an approximate one million gallons of CNG.

The City of Lexington, Ky., has added seven new CNG refuse trucks to its fleet, expanding its existing fueling agreement by an anticipated 56,000 gallons. The city also granted Clean Energy a renewal of its five-year operations and maintenance contract for the station.

A contract to construct a fueling station for Elizabethtown Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, to fuel 40 new natural gas refuse trucks for Waste Management in Lafayette, N.J. The contract includes a multi-year repair and maintenance contract with Waste Management and an estimated 350,000 annual gallons of CNG.

Bison Trucks Group, a shipping company in Orlando, Fla., has signed a fueling agreement for an approximate 224,000 gallons of natural gas to fuel 14 trucks.

Howard Logistics and Solutions, Dallas, has signed a fueling agreement for an approximate 105,000 gallons of CNG to power its trucks.