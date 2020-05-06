Clean Energy Enters Multiple RNG and Station Expansion Contracts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has entered into new fuel agreements for its Redeem renewable natural gas (RNG), and has planned multiple station expansions to accommodate the continued demand for the ultra-low carbon fuel produced from organic waste, across key sectors of the transportation industry.

“Despite this unprecedented challenging time that the country is experiencing with COVID-19, Clean Energy continues to expand the use of a clean, ultra-low carbon fuel to fleets,” says Chad Lindholm, vice president of Clean Energy.

“Many of our customers including heavy-duty trucking, refuse and transit agencies are continuing to operate under extremely difficult circumstances. We applaud them and will support them any way we can,” he adds.

The company’s new fuel agreements and expansions include:

Clean Energy has completed construction of its fourth station for USA Hauling at their Waterbury, Conn., yard. The 30-truck private time-fill station will dispense an estimated 1.8 million gallons over the five-year contract which also includes operations and maintenance.

Clean Energy has signed a contract with Republic Services in Las Vegas to upgrade station equipment and add 92 fueling spots which in total will provide an approximate 3.7 million gallons of RNG per year.

Recology King County, a Seattle-based waste management company, has signed a 10-year operations and maintenance agreement for its station, which will fuel an anticipated 10 million gallons over the life of the contract. The station, originally constructed by Clean Energy in 2011, supports approximately 100 refuse trucks.

The County of Sacramento renewed its agreement with Clean Energy to provide maintenance services at the county’s CNG and LNG station. The CNG station supports the fueling needs at the county’s airport while the LNG station is heavily utilized by the county’s refuse trucks. Combined, these stations should dispense over 750,000 gallons annually.

All 550 Clean Energy stations have remained fully operational during the COVID-19 crisis and continue to provide access to customers that are supplying essential services. With the largest technician base in North America, Clean Energy is committed to serving fleet operators while protecting the health and safety of both its employees and customers, notes the company.

