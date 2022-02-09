Clean Energy, Enbridge Fuel UPS Canada Fleet Vehicles with CNG

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and Union Energy Solutions (an affiliate of Enbridge Gas Inc.) have signed an agreement to fuel UPS Canada delivery fleet vehicles with compressed natural gas (CNG) at its London, Ontario, station.

“We are excited by the growing use of CNG in Ontario that will significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions and result in a positive environmental impact to reduce local air pollutants,” says Chad Lindholm, senior vice president at Clean Energy. “UPS has led the way in sustainable transportation for many years and we’re pleased to partner with them to expand their clean natural gas fleet in Canada. We’re pleased that UPS continues the migration of its package cars to CNG in Canada and applaud their sustainability efforts.”

UPS Canada has converted 25 package delivery vans to operate on CNG. The Clean Energy-operated CNG fueling station, located near the UPS facility in London, will provide an anticipated 525,000 GGE of CNG in a multi-year agreement.

“We are pleased to help the medium and heavy transportation industries that are working hard to reduce emissions,” states Cynthia Hansen, executive vice president and president of gas distribution and storage at Enbridge Inc. “CNG is a cleaner-burning solution for fleet and transit vehicles that can immediately reduce emissions by up to 20 percent as compared to gasoline or diesel while also reducing fuel costs.”

“CNG is an important part of UPS’s strategy to increase its use of alternative fuel and reduce our emissions,” adds Floyd Bristol, vice president of automotive at UPS Canada. “As a transportation company, we have a responsibility to put sustainability at the core of our operations and adding these new vehicles to our growing alternative fuel fleet in Canada will have a measurable impact.”

“The use of compressed natural gas (CNG) is a cleaner fuel choice that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” says Ontario Minister of Energy Todd Smith. “Congratulations to Enbridge Gas, Clean Energy and UPS Canada on this exciting initiative that is helping to advance Ontario’s transition towards a lower-carbon future.”