Clean Energy Completes RNG Refueling Station for CCRRA

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has begun providing renewable natural gas (RNG) for the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority (CCRRA) in Bellefonte, Pa.

Clean Energy constructed the station, located at 100 Transfer Road, which will provide fuel for both CCRRA vehicles and other fleets. It is expected to dispense an estimated 500,000 gallons of RNG annually.

The company says switching the station from conventional natural gas to RNG will reduce carbon emissions by 3,696 metric tons each year – the equivalent of removing 803 passenger cars from the road, recycling 1,484 tons of waste instead of landfilled, and planting 61,601 trees.

“The recycling and refuse industry has long embraced natural gas to mitigate the impact of greenhouse gas emissions,” says Chad Lindholm, senior vice president of Clean Energy. “Our CCRRA station is one of the first on the East Coast to transition to RNG and will further our sustainability goal of providing RNG at all of our stations by 2025.”

“As a refuse and recycling authority, we are constantly promoting the benefits of a circular economy by purchasing products generated from the materials we handle daily,” adds CCRRA Executive Director Ted Onufrak. “Migrating to RNG is just another example of how closing the loop can be beneficial economically and environmentally.

CCRRA also collaborated with the local WM affiliate to provide RNG as fuel for eight new CNG tractor-trailer units hauling over 4,300 loads of waste annually. This will support WM in meeting its goals of fleet conversion from diesel to RNG.