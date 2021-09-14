Clarience Focuses on Improving Commercial EVs’ Range

Clarience Technologies has introduced A2Z for e-Mobility, an initiative to develop more energy-efficient lighting solutions that extend the range of electric vehicles (EV) by reducing battery amp draw. A2Z for e-Mobility brings EV-optimized LED lighting solutions for trucks, trailers and truck bodies sold under the Truck-Lite brand, though the company expects this initiative will result in a broader set of energy-efficient solutions extending beyond LED lighting that will benefit its entire family of companies.

“We expect commercial fleets to seek every opportunity possible to extend the range of electric vehicles,” says Paul Sniegocki, Clarience Technologies’ executive vice president and chief technology officer. “A2Z for e-Mobility represents how we are delivering more efficient solutions by applying modern-day technologies to help extend vehicle range.”

A2Z improves range by reducing amp draw by 50% or more. Although the first electric-powered commercial trucks arriving next year are expected to have an average range around 250-300 miles per charge, the degree to which outside factors will impact range remains uncertain. Many factors reduce vehicle range, including temperature, cargo weight, or the power draw required by the vehicle body or trailer.

A2Z for e-Mobility was designed to reduce parasitic loads that draw power from an EV battery. Clarience Technologies engineers were challenged to find new ways to reduce amp draw from electric lighting systems. Getting to as close to zero as possible inspired the name of this initiative – A2Z is short for “Amps to Zero” – and has driven focus on its product development.

The team understood a more energy-efficient LED light could not result in any tradeoffs – there could be no degradation in product performance including both lumen output and design quality. Through advanced power management strategies, company engineers developed improved lighting electronics that reduced energy waste, while optics engineers looked at ways to improve photometric performance though reflector design and lens optics. In the end, A2Z for e-Mobility has already led to new designs that deliver a 50% or greater reduction in current amp draw.

Efficiency opportunities coming from A2Z for e-Mobility have been introduced first at Truck-Lite, which is now offering a series of more energy-efficient trailer and step van body lighting packages optimized for EVs. Each A2Z-optimized lighting package being offered by Truck-Lite will feature the Super 44 4″ round LED light known by its signature “pentastar” light pattern. Lamps are redesigned for multi-volt systems and feature 10-60 V DC input, which provides trailer manufacturers and walk-in van upfitters application flexibility. These lighting packages will deliver a current draw reduction of 50% or greater without sacrificing performance.