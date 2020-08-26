CityFreighter, AB-Joost Sign Development Agreement for the CF1 Electric Truck

Cityfreighter Inc., a company that specializes in the development of electric low-floor trucks, and AB-Joost have signed a development agreement to build Cityfreighter’s beta version of the CF1 at AB-Joost’s production facility in Belgium.

The CF1 is an electric Class 3 truck for last mile logistics and has a modular concept which will decrease development costs and time-to-market significantly.

A fully functional concept has been presented by Cityfreighter at the ACT show in Long Beach in 2019. The beta version is anticipated to be finished in March 2021, followed by homologation proceedings for a targeted start of production (SOP) in the beginning of 2022.

“We are pleased about taking part in this exciting journey,” says Joost Lauwyck, CEO of AB-Joost.

“The urban delivery market is looking for customizable solutions and Cityfreighter’s concept provides large fleet operators with options you won’t get from larger OEMs,” he adds.

Both companies are focusing on building a long-term relationship. Future commitments regarding assembly and distribution will be determined at a later stage.

Photo: The CF1 electric Class 3 truck