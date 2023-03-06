Chevron, Valley Pacific Open CNG Refueling Site in California

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. has opened its second compressed natural gas (CNG) station in California, partnering with fuel marketer Valley Pacific to bring another CNG refueling option to heavy-duty and other vehicles.

This newest CNG station is at 8835 W. Goshen Ave. in Visalia.

“Chevron has seen strong demand for our CNG fuel offering from new and existing customers,” says Nuray Elci, Chevron’s general manager for renewables. “CNG is a lower-carbon fuel for fleets. Chevron is expanding our production of renewable natural gas (RNG), which will reduce carbon intensity even further. Chevron’s farm-to-fuel offerings will help our customers meet their lower-carbon goals.”

“Valley Pacific is pleased to collaborate with Chevron to bring access to CNG at the Highway 99 and 198 interchange, their first marketer-partnered CNG station,” adds Nathan Crum, president and CEO of Valley Pacific. “We’ve been working with Chevron and their quality fuels for years, and we are proud to now extend that relationship to CNG.”

Chevron says it is planning to build 30 CNG stations in California by 2025.