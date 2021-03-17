Chart Industries Secures Order for Two Hydrogen Liquefaction Plants

Chart Industries Inc., a diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy industries, says Plug Power, a provider of turnkey green hydrogen solutions, has placed an order for two 15 ton per day liquefaction plants.

The order is in line with Plug Power’s previously announced strategy to build the first-of-a-kind green hydrogen generation network in the U.S.

“We are proud to be a partner to Plug Power as they execute on their strategic global buildout in the hydrogen industry,” says Jill Evanko, president and CEO of Chart Industries. “Their global vision is already demonstrated in the increasing demand for Plug’s hydrogen value chain and we are pleased to contribute our liquefaction and equipment capabilities to Plug Power’s vision.”

The hydrogen liquefaction plants will utilize Chart’s helium refrigeration technology, cold box design and the associated rotating equipment. The order includes the supply of the hydrogen liquefaction system, liquid hydrogen storage tanks and trailer loadout bays.

Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022. The liquefaction system will utilize gaseous hydrogen from Plug Power’s in-house electrolyzers and renewable electricity. The U.S.-based plants will be located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and are expected to be online before the end of 2022.