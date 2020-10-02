Chart Industries Expands Hydrogen, LNG Business

Chart Industries Inc., an independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment, has completed the divestiture of its cryobiological products business – MVE Biological Products – to Cryoport Inc. for $320 million in cash.

Additionally, Chart and Plug Power Inc. have executed a master supply agreement for Chart to supply liquid hydrogen storage and transport equipment to Plug and its subsidiaries. In conjunction with the agreement, Chart received $7.8 million of equipment orders from Plug that are booked in the third quarter.

Plug Power is well-positioned in the hydrogen industry with capabilities in generation, liquefaction and distribution of hydrogen fuel, complementing its position in the design, construction and operation of more than 100 customer-facing hydrogen fueling stations.

Chart is close to executing a formal joint development agreement and entity with one of their key hydrogen customers which will focus on developing liquid hydrogen fueling applications. This agreement builds upon Chart’s 50 plus years of experience designing and manufacturing hydrogen equipment for storage, transport and power applications as well as multi-station infrastructure in the U.S. for the expansion of fuel cell vehicles. Timing this agreement with the California Energy Commission’s September grant funding for multi-year, multiple hydrogen fueling stations, the future of a scalable fueling infrastructure is accelerating.

Additionally, Chart’s ISO containers for LNG applications continue to see increasing and heightened demand, with the receipt of its second leasing order from New Fortress Energy for ISO containers totaling $7.7 million. The first order of similar size was booked in July.

Photo: Chart’s Hydrogen Fueling web page