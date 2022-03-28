ChargePoint Network Powers Gatik Customers’ Autonomous EV Trucks

Electric vehicle charging network ChargePoint and Gatik are developing an electric ecosystem for autonomous vehicles designed to maximize sustainability, operational efficiency and economics for ChargePoint and Gatik’s customers across North America. Through the partnership, infrastructure and integrated services will play a significant role in helping to decarbonize the B2B short-haul logistics sector.

“Our partnership with Gatik will help more fleets to realize their e-mobility and decarbonization goals,” says Rich Mohr, vice president of fleet at ChargePoint. “ChargePoint has proven experience across multiple customer applications and use cases. Together, ChargePoint and Gatik will provide industry-leading infrastructure and technologies for forward-thinking fleets.”

Customers transporting goods in Gatik’s autonomous electric fleet will have access to ChargePoint’s expertise in site design, interoperability validation and lower investment costs. Gatik will also have access to a nationwide charging network and fleet-specific software that provides telematics intelligence configurable to each customer’s operations, as well as modular charging hardware to minimize upfront costs by reducing required electrical capacity.

“Gatik’s autonomous electric fleet is uniquely positioned to increase efficiency and reliability across the supply chain’s middle mile, and drive sustainability across critical operational metrics for our customers,” comments Arjun Narang, co-founder and CTO at Gatik. “Our partnership with ChargePoint will ensure that we’re not only meeting intensifying demand for our product offering and service, but offering our customers access to national charging infrastructure and a wealth of technical advantages to support them in meeting their corporate sustainability goals.”

Powered by ChargePoint’s scalable and reliable charging technology, Gatik launched its first autonomous electric box trucks with Walmart in 2021.