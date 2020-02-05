Chanje, MaxGen to Construct Fleet Charging Infrastructure

Chanje, a California-based company that delivers ground-up electric trucks and energy infrastructure, says it has partnered with MaxGen Energy Services, a company that specializes in building EV charging infrastructure, to offer integrated charging solutions for commercial fleets to fit their unique workflows.

MaxGen is designing and constructing depot-based charging solutions, including infrastructure and utility connections. The company is a key partner in Chanje’s electrification ecosystem to make EV adoption seamless for commercial fleets.

“MaxGen is a great partner for launching our industry-first commercial fleet charging infrastructure projects,” says Suresh Jayanthi, vice president of energy services at Chanje. “Their expertise is invaluable in helping us deploy efficient, cost-effective infrastructure that enables fleets to transition to electric mobility.”

Chanje is a privately held innovation company delivering ground-up electric trucks and energy infrastructure solutions for the commercial last mile industry. Chanje is made up of a diverse group of automotive experts and clean energy entrepreneurs. The company introduced its first vehicle and energy services in 2017.

MaxGen is a provider of third-party services to the solar, EV charging and battery storage industries. MaxGen specializes in the development, design, installation and maintenance of EVSE and battery energy storage systems. The company is recognized as the largest independent service provider for charging infrastructure and solar in the U.S.

“The mass adoption of electric commercial fleets is finally here. Our strong partnership with Chanje will enable us to bring innovative solutions that fit our fleet customers’s unique needs at scale,” says Kelly Fishback, vice president of EV infrastructure at MaxGen. “We are excited that our infrastructure will serve such a mission-critical role for our customers.”