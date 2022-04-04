Central States Bus Sales Chosen to Distribute Vicinity Buses in Central Region

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VMC) has signed a distribution agreement with Central States Bus Sales Inc., one of the largest school and commercial bus dealers in the U.S., to offer the company’s full product portfolio, including an initial commitment for 18 demonstration and stock buses.

Central States supplies thousands of school and commercial buses annually to customers. It offers full-service facilities in Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas. The VMC distribution agreement covers seven states extending from Kentucky to Nebraska.

Under the new agreement, Central States will distribute VMC vehicles throughout the entire central region. The Vicinity line fills in transit, electric vehicle (EV) and shuttle opportunities within Central States’ portfolio of vehicles.

“As the one of the largest school and commercial bus dealers and a well-respected brand, Central States adds significant sales opportunities for our product line and expands our reach in the center of the United States,” says William Trainer, VMC’s founder and CEO. “Central States has decades of experience serving and maintaining fleets in the region with warranty, training and technical capabilities to provide industry leading customer support. The initial order of VMC Optimal vehicles demonstrates increasing interest from established dealers to offer traditional customers all-electric options that mitigate exposure to energy and carbon costs – while still providing the range, speeds and gradeability required in daily real-world operation.”

“We see a good fit with VMC products among our portfolio of quality bus brands – completing our full range of bus offerings,” adds Jeff Reitz, president and CEO of Central States. “As our customers increasingly look for options to meet their sustainability and ESG goals, we are excited by the unique and specific solutions that VMC products can offer our customers. The VMC Lightning, Classic and Optimal designs are positioned to fill gaps in our offering and allow us to tailor solutions specifically to our customers’ needs.”