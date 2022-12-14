Cenntro Adds Class 3 Electric Truck to Commercial Vehicle Line

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is expanding its lineup with the addition of a new all-electric commercial van, the Logistar 300 (LS300).

The LS 300 is a Class 3 vehicle for last-mile delivery and urban services. It will be available in two variations, as a van and a truck. The LS300 is equipped with a 118 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, a max speed of 75 mph and a range of 273 miles.

The van version features four doors for easy access, and the truck variation can be upfitted with different configurations that can meet the needs of multiple applications.

Cenntro will assemble the LS300 at its assembly plants in Jacksonville, Fla., and Freehold, N.J. The LS300 will launch in North America, with production and distribution expected in Q3 2023.

“The LS300 is well-positioned to meet the rapidly growing demand in the United States for commercial EVs,” says Peter Wang, chairman and CEO of Cenntro. “The Logistar 300 is another strong addition to our commercial vehicle lineup, providing fleets and businesses with best-in-class EV technology that supports the most robust operating cycles. The vehicle joins our Logistar Series following the LS100, LS200, LS260 and LS400. Now, we have a full line of commercial EVs in multiple configurations for last-mile delivery.”