Cemex Will Power 39 Trucks with RNG from Clean Energy Fuels

Building materials provider Cemex and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. have reached a new fueling agreement to provide ultra-clean renewable natural gas (RNG) to power 39 of Cemex US’s ready-mix and cement bulk trucks in Southern California. Cemex’s collaboration with Clean Energy is the latest addition to its lower-carbon fuels portfolio for its California fleet.

Forecasted to provide approximately 300,000 gallons of RNG annually, the fleet will use Clean Energy’s public station network in Southern California to fuel with RNG. A negative carbon-intensity transportation fuel, RNG lowers greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 300% versus diesel.

Alongside the new fueling deal, Clean Energy will commission a private fueling station exclusively for Cemex’s RNG fleet. Located in Rialto, Calif., the new station will include time-fill dispensers and a dedicated fast-fill dispenser for easy and cost-effective refueling. The construction project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, and Cemex trucks will begin fueling on-site soon after. Clean Energy will supply RNG to the new private station, as well as operating and maintaining the site upon completion.

Transitioning part of its fleet to RNG is part of Cemex’s Future in Action program that focuses on achieving sustainable excellence through climate action, circularity and natural resource management with the primary objective of becoming a net-zero CO2 company by 2050. The company is projected to reduce fleet emissions by roughly 8,822 metric tons of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) per year, which is equal to taking 1,981 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles off the road for one year or planting 137,648 trees.

“As leaders in the building materials industry, we recognize the pivotal role we play in building a more sustainable future,” says Francisco Rivera, Cemex US regional president — West Region. “Embracing renewable fuels isn’t just an option; it’s an imperative. What Cemex provides is essential to building communities throughout California and the country. By utilizing Clean Energy’s renewable energy resources, we accelerate our aggressive sustainability goals, inspire innovation, foster resilience and build a legacy of responsible stewardship for generations to come.”

“Cemex is not only a world-class leader in the building material space, but also one of the most advanced in how they are thinking about our sustainable future,” adds Chad Lindholm, senior vice president at Clean Energy. “This expanded RNG truck fleet will help to decarbonize their overall operations as well as mitigate emissions associated with idling trucks on site. Cemex’s RNG fuel agreement with Clean Energy is a significant move forward in reducing their carbon footprint.”