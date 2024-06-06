Cemex Rolls Out Its First HVO-Powered Vehicle in the U.K.

Cemex has unveiled its first vehicle powered by hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) in the United Kingdom as part of its Future in Action program, which acts as the driver for Cemex to become a carbon net-zero business by 2050.

HVO is a diesel-like biofuel that can be produced without fossil resources by processing renewable waste. Now one of the leading alternative renewable fuels for the construction industry, it produces up to 90% less CO2 emissions than traditional diesel fuel. HVO will act as a transitional fuel, helping to lower CO2 emissions while the industry moves toward longer-term solutions such as electric or hydrogen power.

The vehicle will be operating out of Cemex’s Tilbury cement plant, which sits on the River Thames and serves the London and South East building and construction markets. This cement plant has achieved ISO14001 environmental accreditation, and the addition of the new HVO-powered vehicle is another example of Cemex’s commitment to sustainability.

Cemex aims to lead the industry in its approach to creating a more sustainable future through its Future in Action program. This program sets out a combined approach to tackling climate change by reducing carbon emissions, introducing circularity into its operations and increasing biodiversity.

Alongside its continued progress to decarbonize operations and reach net zero by 2050, Cemex is also taking innovative approaches to creating lower carbon building and construction materials. This is being achieved through its Vertua range, increasing biodiversity through restoration work at its quarry locations, and finding ways to reduce carbon emissions across its supply chain through increased rail activities and the use of alternative fuels such as HVO.

“The introduction of the new HVO-powered vehicle at our Tilbury plant is another important step on our journey toward reducing carbon emissions within our HGV fleet,” says Dave Hart, director of Supply Chain for the U.K. “Electric and hydrogen-powered alternatives are either still in development or do not yet have the range or the infrastructure to be supported across our larger vehicle fleet.

“HVO biofuel therefore provides us with the opportunity for us to reduce carbon emissions, acting as a transitional fuel, while we continue to assess other emerging technologies such as electric and hydrogen power,” adds Hart.

Photo credit