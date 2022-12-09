Casella Adds First Electric Refuse Vehicle in Vermont to Fleet of Mack Trucks

Mack Trucks has delivered the Mack LR Electric model to Casella Waste Systems Inc., introducing it as the first electric refuse vehicle in the state of Vermont. It will be used in residential collection in Rutland, Vt.

“Congratulations to Casella for its dedication to sustainability,” says Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “The Mack LR Electric is Mack’s first fully electric Class 8 vehicle, and we look forward to helping Casella meet sustainability goals and helping the state of Vermont move toward decarbonization.”

The Mack LR Electric will provide the community with reduced emissions, maintenance and fuel costs and will be in full operation by Jan. 1, 2023.

“Sustainable innovation is core to everything we do as a company,” states John W. Casella, Casella’s chairman and CEO. “The opportunity to pilot the Mack LR Electric in Vermont will help us evaluate whether this is a viable option in other markets that we serve. The opportunity to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, while maintaining a high level of service to our customers, is key to us.”

Founded in 1975 as a single truck collection service, Casella has grown its operations to provide solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services to more than 900,000 residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers throughout the Northeast and professional resource management services to more than 10,000 customer locations in more than 40 states.

Casella’s LR Electric refuse vehicle will be equipped with an automated side-loader with a split body for collecting trash and recycling simultaneously. Casella currently has more than 1,000 refuse vehicles in its fleet, with the majority of them being Mack trucks.

“We have a longstanding and successful relationship with Mack Trucks, and specifically with our dealer Ballard Mack,” Casella adds. “We’re excited to see how the LR Electric performs during the pilot in Vermont.”