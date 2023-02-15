Cargo Trucking Firm Adding More Class 8 CNG Trucks to Fleet

Trayecto, the largest cargo trucking company in Mexico, has ordered additional KenMex compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks with Hexagon Agility’s ProCab 175 diesel gallon equivalent (DGE) and ProRail 30 DGE fuel systems.

Prior to this order, Trayecto had been operating over 300 CNG tractors in its fleet of 4,000 trucks throughout Latin America. Trayecto was recently formed when Alianza Trayecto, Grupo Larmex and Grupo Transportes Monterrey merged to further strategic collaboration in the transport sector.

Today, 10% of its fleet runs on CNG, with a commitment to further replace diesel tractors with new CNG tractors equipped with Hexagon Agility’s fuel systems.

“Our goal is to address the challenge of decarbonization and implement technologies like natural gas where it makes sense,” says Jorge Casares, CEO of Trayecto. “Hexagon Agility has been instrumental over the last decade helping Grupo Transportes Monterrey transition diesel trucks to reduce our carbon footprint with natural gas.”

Hexagon Agility’s ProCab 175 and ProRail 30 CNG fuel systems with integrated Blue iQ provide a driving range on par with counterpart diesel trucks, enabling Trayecto to utilize CNG without sacrificing performance, the company says.