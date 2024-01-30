CARB Updates Incentive Value for Range Energy’s RA Electric Trailer

Range Energy, a hardware company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, says the California Air Resources Board (CARB) updated the point-of-sale incentive value for its 53-foot electric trailer, the RA, from the original $80,000/unit to up to $120,000/unit through the Clean Off-Road Equipment (CORE) Voucher Project.

In July 2023, Range became the first trailer electrification platform to be accepted into CORE, marking a milestone for the commercial trucking industry as it looks to accelerate decarbonization efforts.

“Becoming eligible for CORE proved that trailers truly matter in the transition to electric, and that CARB recognizes the meaningful impact electric powered trailers can have on reducing the emissions of the commercial trucking sector,” says Ali Javidan, founder and CEO of Range. “Increasing our trailer platform’s incentive value by $40,000 further solidifies that position and makes Range a realistic near-term solution for fleet owners and operators to deploy zero-emissions equipment.”

Range is accelerating the electrification of commercial transportation through the development of powered trailers for the heavy-duty freight market. The firm’s electric-powered trailers can hook up to any current diesel-powered truck, doubling its gas mileage while cutting nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 67%.

CORE, part of the state-wide initiative California Climate Investments, is designed to help California fleet owners and operators deploy zero-emissions equipment, providing a streamlined voucher process by which they can receive funding to offset the cost of cleaner off-road equipment as well as develop innovative ways to reduce pollution.

As Range leverages the flexibility of its platform to include battery capacities up to 300 kWh, the CORE program voucher amount was extended to cover Range’s full product lineup. For further information on the RA in the CORE catalog, click here.