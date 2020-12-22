CARB: Peterbilt Model 520EV Now Eligible for HVIP Voucher

Peterbilt Motors Co. says the Peterbilt Model 520EV is now eligible for the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Peterbilt Model 520EVs sold to customers in California are eligible for a $150,000 HVIP voucher. Customers and their participating dealers must meet all applicable project requirements identified in the HVIP Implementation Manual to receive a voucher.

“With the addition of the Model 520EV to the CARB HVIP Voucher program, all three Peterbilt battery-electric commercial vehicles sold in California are eligible for HVIP vouchers,” says Jason Skoog, general manager of Peterbilt and vice president of PACCAR. “This should dramatically help reduce purchasing costs for California-based companies looking to add Peterbilt EVs to their fleet.”

The Model 520EV is available for customer orders with deliveries expected to start in 2021.