CapMetro Chooses New Flyer for Large Transit Bus Order for Hundreds of EVs and Chargers

Capital Metro Transportation Authority (CapMetro) has awarded NFI Group Inc.’s New Flyer of America Inc. subsidiary a contract for 26 battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-foot, heavy-duty transit buses as well as four battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG 60-foot, heavy-duty transit buses (34 equivalent units or EUs). The five-year contract includes options to purchase up to 126 40-foot and up to 15 60-foot battery-electric buses, and up to 427 chargers (197 depot plug-in chargers, 197 depot overhead chargers and 33 on-route chargers).

“For over 20 years, NFI has propelled CapMetro’s expansion of safe, reliable, and accessible mobility in Austin, with 344 buses delivered since 1997,” says Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach. “With our advanced electric buses – which offer lighter weight, up to 13 percent longer range, and up to 90 percent better energy recovery – Project Connect is evolving CapMetro’s fleet toward cleaner, quieter, more sustainable mobility and building a more livable Austin.”

CapMetro is Austin’s public transportation provider, delivering over 20 million annual trips through bus, paratransit and commuter rail services. The award will advance CapMetro’s Project Connect, aiming to bridge initiatives addressing equity, sustainability and innovation by reimagining and implementing its transit program, and electrifying its entire fleet of more than 400 transit vehicles.

“This announcement is a major milestone for CapMetro as we strive to provide safe, clean and equitable transportation for our community for generations to come,” comments Randy Clarke, Capmetro’s president and CEO. “Public transportation has a bright future in Central Texas as we continue to bring Project Connect to life in the coming years. With this electric bus procurement, we are showing our dedication to a cleaner tomorrow.”