CALSTART Awards DSNY Blue Sky for Sustainability Efforts

The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has received the CALSTART Blue Sky Award for its greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals, part of which will be realized through the utilization of the Mack LR Electric model for refuse pickup.

The CALSTART Blue Sky Award recognizes outstanding market contributions to advanced sustainable transportation that cleans the air, improves energy efficiency and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. CALSTART is a nonprofit organization working nationally and internationally with businesses and governments to develop clean, efficient transportation solutions. CALSTART provides services and consulting to spur advanced transportation technologies, fuels, systems and the companies that make them.

“Mack congratulates DSNY on its recognition by CALSTART for its emobility efforts and for its consistent plans to implement new technologies to help reduce emissions,” says Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of sales and commercial operations at Mack Trucks. “We are proud that the Mack LR Electric will help them achieve their ambitious goals.”

DSNY accepted the keys to the Mack LR Electric demonstration model in September, when it began rigorous real-world testing in New York City, the world’s largest municipal sanitation department with more than 6,000 vehicles collecting 12,000 tons of refuse and recyclables each day.

The Mack LR Electric demonstration model will be based out of the DSNY Brooklyn North 1 garage, where in-service trials will be conducted on local collection routes – evaluating operating range, payload capacity, regenerative braking and overall functionality of the electric refuse vehicle in their operations.

Mack recently announced that they would begin commercialization in Q1 2021 of the Mack LR Electric model at Lehigh Valley Operations in Macungie, Pa., where all Class 8 models for North America and refuse are assembled.

DSNY’s Mack LR Electric demonstrator model is equipped with two 167-kW motors, offering a combined 536 peak horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of torque available from zero RPM. The vehicle features a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission and Mack S522R 52,000-lb. rear axles. The Mack LR Electric model is powered by four NMC lithium-ion batteries that are charged via a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system. All accessories on the Mack LR Electric model, including the hydraulic system for the Heil Durapack 5000 refuse body, are electrically driven through 12 V, 24 V and 600 V circuits.

