CALSTART Appoints Ben Mandel to Strategic Initiatives Position

CALSTART says Ben Mandel, formerly senior director of the Northeast Region for the organization, has been promoted to first vice president, strategic initiatives.

In his new role, Mandel will create, plan and implement innovative strategies and programs that will accelerate the growth of the clean transportation industry. The role is a new position created within the organization for the purpose of creating major new initiatives that will allow CALSTART and its member companies to achieve its 2030 decarbonization goals.

“We are very excited to have Ben apply the knowledge and expertise he’s demonstrated in his senior director role to the newly created strategic initiatives vice presidency,” says John Boesel, CALSTART’s president and CEO. “Ben’s enthusiasm and dedication to CALSTART’s goals are well-respected both within the company and among our many members, industry partners and government agency colleagues. I’m confident he will help us innovate our way to our 2030 goals.”

Prior to joining CALSTART in 2018, Mandel worked as the senior policy advisor for energy regulatory affairs in the New York City Mayor’s Office of Sustainability; energy law and policy fellow at New York University’s Guarini Center; and assistant economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.