California Utilities, CARB Offer Point-of-Sale Price Reductions on Eligible EVs

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E), one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the U.S., and other electric utilities have teamed up with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to offer the California Clean Fuel Reward, a point-of-sale price reduction of up to $1,500 off the purchase or lease of any eligible, new electric vehicle (EV). Consumers can receive this instant price reduction at any participating automotive retailer.

“The goal of the program is to accelerate the number of EVs on California’s roads and highways,” says Sandy Berg, vice-chair of CARB. “The instant point-of-sale price reduction of up to $1,500 will help make these ultra-clean cars more affordable, especially for low-income families or those living in disadvantaged communities.”

The California Clean Fuel Reward is available to everyone in California and taking advantage of the reward is easy. When buying or leasing an EV at an enrolled retailer in California, the retailer will simply include the reward in the transaction at the point of sale. The customer does not need to do any paperwork after the sale to receive the reward.

The California Clean Fuel Reward can be combined with existing post-sale federal, state and local incentives, such as the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, Clean Cars 4 All and the Clean Vehicle Assistance Program, to potentially help customers save over $10,000 on their EV purchase.

Additionally, PG&E’s EV Savings Calculator helps customers who are considering purchasing or leasing an EV to compare cars and evaluate total cost of ownership of an EV compared to gas-powered cars. The tool provides customers with a personalized recommendation that includes estimated costs, savings, and rebates or incentives of up to approximately $10,000.

More than 20 cars from 15 manufacturers are eligible for the reward including 2021 models eligible to receive the full $1,500. PG&E recommends customers explore the entire list of available vehicles and rewards. Lists of enrolled retailers and eligible battery-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles are available, here.

