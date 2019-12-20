California OKs New Flyer As Zero-Emission Bus Supplier

The California Department of General Services (CDGS) has approved bus OEM New Flyer of America Inc. as a supplier of zero-emission buses (ZEBs), which will streamline future purchases of New Flyer ZEB vehicles in the state.

New Flyer says it was the top-scoring manufacturer for all five groups awarded, including the evaluation of environmental sustainability factors during the production and delivery of the buses, ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems, Greenhouse Gas Reporting, and Freight Transparency Efficiency.

In addition, New Flyer offers a wide variety of lengths and propulsions, including 35-foot, 40-foot and 60-foot battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE buses, and 40-foot and 60-foot Xcelsior CHARGE H2 fuel cell-electric buses.

The contract simplifies the procurement of ZEBs for California local government agencies as well as agencies outside the state of California for up to five years, including a base term of two years with options to extend for three additional one-year periods.

New Flyer further supports transit agencies with the adoption of zero-emission transit by offering charging infrastructure project management through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions and workforce development support through the New Flyer Vehicle Innovation Center.

“We are thrilled to continue partnering with California transit agencies in pursuit of cleaner air and environmental preservation,” says Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer. “We commend the State of California on its climate leadership and continued commitment to delivering emission-free, sustainable mobility solutions that will provide healthier communities, a stronger economy and a thriving environment for all Californians.”

New Flyer has delivered over 10,000 buses within the state of California, beginning with zero-emission trolley-electric buses in 1972.

Photo: Chris Stoddart