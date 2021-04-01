California Natural Gas Vehicle Coalition Names Rice President

The California Natural Gas Vehicle Coalition (CNGVC) has appointed Nicole Rice as its new president. In this role, Rice will work with state regulators and legislators to forge a path towards cleaner air and better environmental solutions that can come from a more inclusive adoption of natural gas fuel and vehicles.

“I am honored to work with such a dedicated group of leaders to address one of the greatest threats to California’s future, the health of our environment,” says Rice. “Creating a sustainable solution will require implementing all fuel alternatives. Only then can we achieve near-term emission reductions that are readily available as well as realize lasting benefits that will improve the health and economic opportunity for all Californians.”

Before joining the CNGVC, Rice served as senior policy director of government relations for the California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA), a statewide, non-profit association that works to improve and enhance a strong business climate for California’s over 30,000 manufacturing, processing and technology-based companies. In this role, she worked on a myriad of issues including workforce development, labor and employment, and innovation incentives.

Prior to her nine years at CMTA, Rice worked as community affairs manager for Nehemiah Corporation of America; legislative policy strategist for Strategic Counsel PLC; deputy director for the California Department of Consumer Affairs; deputy secretary of appointments for Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger; and public affairs representative for Southern California Edison.

The CNGVC is an association of natural gas vehicle fleets, engine manufacturers, utilities and fuel providers that believe wider adoption of clean-running natural gas vehicles (NGV) – a proven technology in use worldwide – is key to helping California reduce greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution and climate change.