CA School Districts Open New CNG Refueling Sites

The Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC), a consortium comprising transit agencies in Southern California, recently joined two school districts to celebrate the opening of compressed natural gas (CNG) refueling stations.

Moreno Valley Unified School District opened a limited-access facility to support its fleet of nearly 30 CNG school buses. That project was awarded $200,000 in funding from the MSRC.

Also, the Mountain View School District, located in the community of El Monte, opened a new limited-access CNG station. MSRC’s grant of $275,000 helped fund the construction of the station.

The new infrastructure will save significant staff time resources, as drivers will no longer need to take their buses to a distant fueling station. The new stations will also mean the buses can receive a more complete fill and travel farther with students once they are fueled up.

For both stations, at least 50% of the natural gas dispensed must be renewable natural gas.