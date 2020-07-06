BYD Delivers Three K7M Battery-Electric Buses to TransIT

BYD has delivered three U.S.-built battery-electric K7M buses to Transit Services (TransIT) of Frederick County, Md.

The narrow streets of Frederick are a perfect fit for BYD’s zero-emission 30-foot K7M battery-electric buses. Already, TransIT drivers prefer the BYD buses to navigate the tree-lined byways of Frederick.

“We are very happy to have Frederick County TransIT as a repeat customer,” says Patrick Duan, vice president of BYD North America.

“We believe their customers will enjoy a ride that is quiet and smooth and great for the environment,” he adds.

TransIT provides public transit, paratransit and commuter services/employer outreach information throughout Frederick County, serving medical, employment, education and shopping centers.

Members of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – SMART Union, Local 105 – constructed the K7M for Frederick TransIT to include 22 seats, and a range of up to 150 miles. The bus has a charging time of 2.5 to 3 hours.

The three new BYD buses join a BYD K7M delivered to TransIT in the fall of 2019.

The buses, which exceed Buy America requirements, were purchased with grant money from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low- or No-Emission (Low-No) Grant program.