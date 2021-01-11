BYD, ADL to Design, Assemble Chassis for Electric Buses

Alexander Dennis Ltd. (ADL), the U.K.’s largest bus and coach manufacturer, and BYD U.K., a company that specializes in batteries, energy management and electric mobility, say they will commence with the design and assembly of chassis for the BYD ADL partnership’s electric single- and double-deck buses.

“This news underpins the relationship we have with ADL in the U.K.,” says Frank Thorpe, managing director of BYD U.K. “We have always worked closely to deliver the highest quality products and services, and we are confident that the production of complete vehicles here in the U.K. will bring even greater efficiencies for our customers. This commitment is also a reflection of the acceptance of eMobility from local authorities, bus operators and their passengers. Electrification in our towns and cities is gathering pace, and the BYD ADL partnership is spearheading the drive towards a more sustainable future.”

Electric bus chassis assembly will take place in ADL’s facilities with on-the-ground support from the BYD team, and is planned to commence in the second half of 2021. This significant step has been taken in response to the increasing demand for zero-emission vehicles. It further strengthens the partnership’s market position while underpinning jobs in the U.K. and developing skills in the growing market for clean vehicle technology.

Until now, chassis for the BYD ADL Enviro200EV single-deck and BYD ADL Enviro400EV double-deck buses were fully built by BYD before being delivered to ADL’s facilities in the U.K. to have their bodywork fitted.