Bosch Invests Over $200 Million for Fuel Cell Stack Production Expansion

Bosch is producing fuel cell stacks in its Anderson, S.C., facility as part of a more than $200 million investment expected to create at least 350 new jobs by the start of production in 2026. The fuel cell stacks produced in Anderson will drive hydrogen-powered trucks coming to the roads of the U.S. in the next few years.

“The hydrogen economy holds great promise and at Bosch we are all in,” says Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch in North America. “This is a significant milestone as we announce the first fuel-cell related production for Bosch in the U.S. to support the growing demand from our local customers as part of a diverse approach to powertrain technology.”

The development of the new production process in Anderson was supported locally with assistance from the state of South Carolina as well as Anderson County.

“Helping Bosch to be among the first to commercialize fuel cell stack production in the U.S. speaks to the strength of our manufacturing industry and workforce. We are grateful for Bosch’s commitment to our state and look forward to strengthening our partnership,” states South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

The Bosch Anderson facility has already begun work on the expansion to support fuel cell technology. Capital upgrades to the Anderson campus include an estimated 147,000 square feet of floorspace to be developed to manufacture the fuel cell stack as well as supporting clean room and climate-controlled environments required for quality-critical processes.

“Fuel cells have been a promising technology for many years, and it is fitting that this technology is coming to South Carolina where our manufacturing strength has helped many companies bring new innovations to the market,” comments South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “Congratulations to Bosch for another successful expansion in Anderson County!”

Bosch has a long presence in Anderson, where it started producing fuel rails in 1985. Its operations have expanded to multiple products within the Bosch Mobility Solutions business sector, including sensors and electronic control units for the powertrain.

“As our success in acquiring e-mobility business here in the region continues, it’s critical that we have local production capabilities to support our local customers,” adds Mansuetti, who previously served as technical plant manager for Bosch in Anderson earlier in his career. “For years, the Anderson associates have developed expertise in producing electronics and sensors, competencies that are very applicable to the fuel cell stack.”