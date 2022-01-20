Bolt Logistics, IKEA Deploy 30 EV Delivery Trucks in Canada

Bolt Logistics, a Canadian ecommerce fulfillment and last-mile delivery provider, is deploying 30 electric vehicles (EVs) across the country in 2022, in partnership with IKEA Canada. Bolt’s first zero-emission delivery trucks officially hit the road with more to follow across British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario early this year.

“Bolt is committed to being a planet-positive business,” says Mark Ang, CEO of Bolt Logistics. “We’re demonstrating this commitment through our focus on becoming a carbon-negative logistics company by the end of 2023. This involves making a conscious investment to help ensure we can provide a zero-emission, carbon-negative last-mile delivery solution, while funding carbon sequestering initiatives around the globe. We are thrilled to be working with IKEA Canada on this initiative and look forward to continuing to collaborate on building smarter and greener supply chains.”

“With transportation being one of the largest contributors of the global climate crisis, IKEA Canada is committed to eradicating carbon emissions and electrifying its last-mile delivery service, utilizing the benefits of electric vehicles to further transform the market,” states Melissa Barbosa, head of sustainability at IKEA Canada. “The value-add of deploying zero emission vehicles accelerates our goal of becoming more accessible, affordable, and sustainable for our customer network.”

Bolt is also planning to expand into the U.S. market over the next few months.