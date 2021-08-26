Bollinger Motors Debuts Two Commercial Platforms

Bollinger Motors is developing new Class 4 and 5 electric platforms, adding to its existing development in Class 3 electric truck engineering. The full range of Chass-ETM platforms are the culmination of more than six years of electric-vehicle engineering, starting with the original Class 3 Bollinger B1 SUV, which debuted in 2017.

The electric-platform collection consists of Chass-E-3 with a payload of up to 8,000 lbs., Chass-E-4 with a payload up to 9,000 lbs., and Chass-E-5 with a payload up to 11,500 lbs. All three Chass-E platforms pull their energy from patent-pending Bollinger Motors 700-volt battery packs, available in 140, 210 and 280 kWh sizes.

The all-electric truck platforms are powered by solid rear axle E-Drives engineered for long-life commercial use. The Chass-E platforms are fully operational electric skateboards to power commercial vehicles such as chassis cabs, last-mile delivery vans, freight trucks, bucket trucks, airport tugs, autonomous vehicles and more.

“We started from day one working on Class 3 all-electric trucks,” says CEO and founder Robert Bollinger. “We’ve proven our chops over the years with multiple prototypes, and our own battery development. Now we’re proud to take that hard work and provide electric-chassis solutions for OEMs and commercial customers in Classes 3, 4 and 5 – where large payloads, sufficient range and long-life durability are practically mandatory.”

“The variety of battery packs available to all three vehicle-class sizes means that the end customers can choose their payload, wheelbase, price point and mile-range targets that best suit their fleet,” explains Frank Jenkins, commercial sales director for Bollinger Motors.

“Solid rear axles are the cornerstone for commercial fleets,” states David Cripps, chief engineer at Bollinger Motors. “They are stronger and more durable than alternative ways to electrify trucks. It’s the most efficient way to switch to electrification, while keeping what works best for commercial.”